Meriden woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal overdose

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after a person she lived with drank a mixture of orange juice and methadone and later died.

Police responded to Crown Village in Meriden on Jan. 7 for the report of an apparent overdose. Officers learned the person may have accidentally ingested orange juice mixed with methadone.

Investigators said the male victim was taken to a medical facility, where he later died.

Olivia Battistini, 31, who lived with the victim, had mixed methadone with orange juice and left it out on a table, police said. The victim drank the orange juice, not knowing the methadone was mixed in it.

Additional information on the victim was not immediately available.

Police arrested Battistini on Thursday and charged her with criminally negligent homicide. She’s being held on a court-set bond of $100,000.