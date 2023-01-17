NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing arson, according to the Department of Justice.

The New Haven Justice Department’s Court Clerk’s Office said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on murder and arson charges.

According to evidence presented in court, she suffocated her eight-year-old son Elijah Ziolkowski on Nov 14. 2016, prior to setting two fires at their Meriden home.

Officials at the scene could not resuscitate Elijah and his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The case was investigated by the Meriden Police Department, the Meriden Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the Division of Scientific Services with the State of Connecticut and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time and we hope this verdict eases some of the suffering they’ve endured after the unimaginable loss of a child,” State’s Attorney Doyle said. “We also would like to extend our appreciation to the Meriden police, firefighters and EMTs as well as those in the Division of Scientific Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who worked on this case. Though they are trained to handle investigations involving the deaths of children, we know this work can take a toll both physically and emotionally.”