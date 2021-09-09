Meriden woman sentenced to seven years in prison for child exploitation

MERIDEN, Conn., (WTNH)– Local Meriden woman was sentenced to 90 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, after distributing sexually explicit images of a four-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to court documents and court statements, law enforcement began investigating 33-year-old Amber Folley in October 2017, after she sent a sexually explicit photo of a four-year-old girl to a man via MeetMe.

Police say this investigation that Folley had previously sent sexually explicit images of the victim and a two-year-old boy to other men on MeetMe. Folley also initiated conversations about sexual activity involving the four-year-old girl and asked the men to describe what they would do to the victim.

Investigators did not uncover any evidence that Foley and the victim met with the men that Folley chatted with.

Police arrested Folley on Jan. 18, 2018. On May 11, 2021, she pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography. Folley is being charged with over seven years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.