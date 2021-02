(WTNH) — A warning over scammers pretending to be water company employees has been issued in Connecticut.

The Metropolitan District says someone was pretending to work for them and got into a home in Hartford. No other information was given by officials.

MDC warns if anyone ever comes to your door pretending to be a water employee, but you didn’t have an appointment, don’t let them in.

MDC workers drive vans and wear uniforms with the company logo.