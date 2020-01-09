Michelle Troconis charged in murder of Jennifer Dulos, posts bail, rushed to Stamford hospital

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, one-time girlfriend to Fotis Dulos and co-defendant in the murder of Jennifer Dulos – posted bail Thursday morning, only to be rushed to Stamford hospital.

Michelle Troconis is facing conspiracy to murder charges. Her bond was reduced on Wednesday from $2 million to $1.5 million; the judge based his decision on her cooperation with investigators.

The judge also ordered a GPS ankle bracelet with more restrictive perimeters than what she had months ago.

Directly after posting bail, she was taken to the Stamford Hospital Emergency room. Still wearing her bright yellow prison jumpsuit, she was escorted in by police – rather than an ambulance – and seemed to walk in on her own.

It is unclear for what medical issue she may have been seeking treatment.

Troconis has spent the last two nights behind bars.

Troconis’s family including her sister and mother have been standing by at the courthouse ready to take her home – getting their chance today – but surely not the way they would have hoped.

News 8 spoke to Troconis’ mother Thursday afternoon; she told us she can’t release any information on her daughter’s condition.

Police say Troconis co-authored a so called “alibi script” about what she and Fotis Dulos were doing ‪on May 24th‬, the same day police believe Dulos killed his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in her New Canaan garage.

A warrant alleges Troconis’ DNA was found on garbage bags Dulos dumped in trash cans in Hartford that contained his wife’s blood and evidence to clean up a crime.

She admitted to helping Fotis clean up what she said was spilled coffee in a car. Police say it was Jennifer’s blood.

Police also say Troconis changed her story between the three times they interviewed her.