New defense team for Michelle Troconis, co-defendant in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, requests change of venue, modification of release conditions

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, the woman accused of helping Fotis Dulos allegedly murder his wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, last May is shaking up her defense team.

Her new lawyer is Hartford-based Jon Schoenhorn. He has already filed motions asking that the case be moved out of Stamford and over to the Hartford Judicial District.

Schoenhorn says the crimes prosecutors allege Troconis committed occurred in Hartford and surrounding towns, not Fairfield County.

Investigators say Troconis conspired in the disappearance and murder of Jennifer Dulos by allegedly helping Fotis Dulos dump bags of his wife’s bloody clothing and other items in the city of Hartford the night Jennifer went missing from her New Canaan home.

Schoenhorn also believes Troconis will have a better shot at a fair trial away from Stamford and the New York media market.

Schoenhorn is also filed a motion asking the court to modify the terms of Troconis’s release on bond:

Schoenhorn wants her GPS ankle monitor removed, writing that it is so tight it’s left her with a sore on her skin.

Schoenhorn wants the court to no longer require Troconis to undergo mandatory drug testing, which he says only serves to humiliate and punish his client.

Schoenhorn is asking the court to put her on less restrictive house arrest. He says the single mother cannot visit her 15 year old daughter who goes to school outside the state, or take her anywhere when the teen comes over to visit.

He claims the conditions of Troconis’ house arrest prevent her from being able to find a job.

READ: Full request for release conditions modification for Michelle Troconis

In a statement to News 8 Wednesday, Schoenhorn wrote of his defense of Troconis in all three of her pending cases, “She is innocent of these allegations. We intend to vigorously defend Michelle in these cases”:

“Michelle thanks Attorney Bowman for his efforts to date, but she decided to proceed with a different defense team, which is, of course, the right of any party to litigation. Today I filed defense motions, including, a motion to transfer the cases to the Hartford Superior Court, and to lift all non-financial conditions of release imposed on her by the judge in Stamford. We believe that these onerous bail conditions are not necessary and exceed what is constitutionally permissible in such circumstances.” – Attorney Jon Schoenhorn

In his motions, Schoenhorn also mentions Fotis Dulos’s suicide note, highlighting that Dulos insisted Troconis was innocent.

READ: Full motion to transfer prosecution (Michelle Troconis team)

News 8 reached out to Troconis’s former attorney, Andrew Bowman, but his office did not provide a comment.

Troconis is due back in court Friday.