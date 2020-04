MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun. Hardy Hodges, 29, was arrested Saturday. Police say he and his girlfriend got in an argument about money.

They say she agreed to drive him to an ATM, but he demanded more money while on the way. Police say he pulled out an assault rifle and threatened her.

Hodges is a convicted felon.