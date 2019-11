MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown have arrested a man Wednesday wanted for stabbing his girlfriend over the weekend.

27-year-old, Timothy Walker turned himself in to police Wednesday.

He is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a knife on Saturday. She was listed in stable condition.

Walker is facing a list of charges and is being held on $250,000 bond. He is due back in court on November 19th.