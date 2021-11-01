Middletown PD: Leading member of organization burglarizing ATMS arrested after year-long investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, police arrested a leading member of a New Britain organization that strategically targeted ATMs in commercial burglaries throughout the state.

22-year-old Joanberto Rivera of New Britain was taken into custody on a 33-count arrest warrant for corrupt organizations and racketeering activity, various burglary and larceny charges, and criminal mischief charges, according to police.

Police said they identified Rivera through a year-long investigation and several of the burglaries occurred at Middletown businesses.

On Oct. 29, Middletown Police detectives located Rivera at his home in New Britain and arrested him on an outstanding felony warrant.

Rivera posted a $500,000 surety court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Middletown Police said it will continue investigating this organization targeting ATMs. They anticipate further arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140.