Middletown PD: Man charged with stabbing roommate

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is accused of stabbing his roommate during an argument last week.

Middletown Police responded to 460 Main St. for the report of a stabbing on Sept. 23. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a female victim, 54-year-old Patricia Direinzo, had been stabbed in the abdomen by her roommate.

Police determined that Direinzo and her roommate, 52-year-old Hayward Smith, had allegedly been using drugs together and arguing about money most of the night. Direinzo told Smith she reported him for fraudulent use of her social security benefits and that he would be going to jail.

Police said Smith became angry and used a kitchen knife to stab the victim with the intention of killing her. Direinzo was transported to the Hartford Hospital Trauma Center where she underwent emergency surgery and is now recovering, police said.

According to police, Smith was not at the apartment when officers arrived and turned himself into the Middletown Police Department while officers were on scene. He was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit murder, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace in the second degree.

Smith was held on a $1,000,000 bond and appeared in court on Sept. 24.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Officer P. Thomas or Sgt A. Smith at (860) 638-4000.