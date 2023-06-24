The Middletown Police Department is investigating two possibly related drive-by shootings this week.

The first shooting was reported in the 140 block of Woodbury Circle on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. During their investigation, police determined the “intended target” of the shooting was walking with a 2-year-old family member. Someone or multiple people fired multiple shots from an approaching vehicle at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The second shooting was reported on Inverness Lane just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said someone or multiple people fired multiple shots from an approaching vehicle at the front of a home in the area.

However, police said that bullets hit no one in both shootings, and there were no reported injuries.

The Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation into both shootings. Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to call 860-638-4140, 860-638-4149, or 860-638-4153.