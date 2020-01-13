Breaking News
Middletown police pursue, arrest alleged armed robber

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown officers responded to an armed robbery report that lead to an arrest on Sunday.

According to officials, Middletown officers were dispatched to Price Chopper for an armed robbery report in which the suspect pointed a hand gun at a 14-year-old sitting in a car then fled. The suspect fired the weapon at another car as he fled, police say.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Windsor Locks where the suspect crashed their vehicle. Police apprehended the suspect, identified as 20 -year-old Gabriel Nerette, and was charged with multiple violations regarding the armed robbery and pursuit.

(Photo: Middletown Police Departments)

While two vehicles were damaged in the incident, no injuries were reported.

Nerette is said to appear in court on Monday and was held on $500,000 bond.

