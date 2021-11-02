Middletown Police seize $100K in drugs, homemade gun while investigating shoplifting complaint

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs during an investigation into a shoplifting complaint last week.
Officers responded to an East Main Street business on Oct. 29 to investigate a shoplifting complaint. Police arrested 34-year-old Luis Minaya, of Waterbury, for shoplifting.
During the investigation, police said officers found Minaya in possession of a “large amount” of fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, quetiapine, sertraline, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
The total value of the illicit drugs found was $103,790, investigators said.
Minaya was also in possession of an untraceable homemade handgun without a serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun. Police said the handgun was equipped with a loaded 32 round 9mm extended magazine.
Minaya faces the following charges:
- Larceny in the sixth degree
- Interfering with an offier
- Four counts of possession of controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession with intent to sell controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell narcotics
- Operation of drug factory
- Poession of a legend drug
- Possession with intent to sell narcotics by non dependent person
- Illegal weapon in motor vehicke
- Criminal possession of firearm
- Illegal possession of large capacity magazine
- Violation of protective order
Minaya was held on a $200,000 surety bond and was arraigned Monday.