Middletown Police seize $100K in drugs, homemade gun while investigating shoplifting complaint

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs during an investigation into a shoplifting complaint last week.

Officers responded to an East Main Street business on Oct. 29 to investigate a shoplifting complaint. Police arrested 34-year-old Luis Minaya, of Waterbury, for shoplifting.

During the investigation, police said officers found Minaya in possession of a “large amount” of fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, quetiapine, sertraline, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The total value of the illicit drugs found was $103,790, investigators said.

Minaya was also in possession of an untraceable homemade handgun without a serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun. Police said the handgun was equipped with a loaded 32 round 9mm extended magazine.

Minaya faces the following charges:

  • Larceny in the sixth degree
  • Interfering with an offier
  • Four counts of possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession with intent to sell controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell narcotics
  • Operation of drug factory
  • Poession of a legend drug
  • Possession with intent to sell narcotics by non dependent person
  • Illegal weapon in motor vehicke
  • Criminal possession of firearm
  • Illegal possession of large capacity magazine
  • Violation of protective order

Minaya was held on a $200,000 surety bond and was arraigned Monday.

