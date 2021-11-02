Middletown Police seize $100K in drugs, homemade gun while investigating shoplifting complaint

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs during an investigation into a shoplifting complaint last week.

Officers responded to an East Main Street business on Oct. 29 to investigate a shoplifting complaint. Police arrested 34-year-old Luis Minaya, of Waterbury, for shoplifting.

During the investigation, police said officers found Minaya in possession of a “large amount” of fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, quetiapine, sertraline, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The total value of the illicit drugs found was $103,790, investigators said.

Minaya was also in possession of an untraceable homemade handgun without a serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun. Police said the handgun was equipped with a loaded 32 round 9mm extended magazine.

Minaya faces the following charges:

Larceny in the sixth degree

Interfering with an offier

Four counts of possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell narcotics

Operation of drug factory

Poession of a legend drug

Possession with intent to sell narcotics by non dependent person

Illegal weapon in motor vehicke

Criminal possession of firearm

Illegal possession of large capacity magazine

Violation of protective order

Minaya was held on a $200,000 surety bond and was arraigned Monday.