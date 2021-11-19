Middletown Police SWAT team responds to home in connection to investigation of firearms theft

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police SWAT team responded to a home Friday afternoon in connection to a firearms theft in town.

At about 3:20 p.m., the Middletown Police Department SWAT Team, Police negotiators, and detectives responded to 188 Newfield Street. They had obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence of Matthew Springman, 49, in connection to an ongoing investigation into a firearms theft.

Springman was suspected of stealing firearms from another residence in Middletown.

The area of Newfield Street was temporarily closed off during the police response. Springman ultimately exited his home and peacefully surrendered without incident. The road has since reopened.

Multiple firearms were recovered from Springman’s home. He was taken into custody on two outstanding re-arrest warrants for Failure to Appear. Further charges are anticipated.

The investigation at the scene is ongoing.