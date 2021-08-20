Milford PD: Gas station clerk, accomplice arrested for staging robbery; getaway driver still at large

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas station employee and accomplice were arrested for staging a robbery to steal money from the business and for falsely reporting the incident, according to Milford police. Another suspect is still at large.

Police said officers were called to the Citgo Gas Station on Broad Street on May 24 for a report of an armed robbery.

Store clerk 31-year-old Jamie Darouse of West Haven told police that a man entered the store and gave her a note demanding all the money and mentioned he had a loaded gun. Darouse said she turned over more than $8,000 from the register. The suspect then left as a passenger in a vehicle that was parked on the street.

Police investigations reveal that this was a staged robbery involving Darouse, 19-year-old Khari Ruffin of Waterbury, and a third party.

Darouse was arrested on Aug. 18 and was charged with the following:

Larceny 3rd Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd Degree

Falsely Reporting an Incident

False Statement

Bond was set to $100,000.

Ruffin turned himself on to police on Aug. 13 for his role as the purported robber. He was charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and was released on a $20,000 bond.

The third person driving the getaway vehicle has an outstanding warrant for this incident.