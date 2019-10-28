 

Milford police arrested 29-year-old suspect for domestic violence incident

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a domestic violence incident and arrested the accused on Saturday.

According to the Milford Police Department, officers were dispatched to 300 Meadowside Road on Saturday for a domestic violence report.

Upon further investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Christopher Vornkahl of Fairfield for allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Vornkahl was charged with strangulation, threatening, assault and disorderly conduct.

Vornkahl was released after posting a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

