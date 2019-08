(WTNH)–A Milford woman is under arrest for threatening to shoot up an airport.

Police said 53-year-old Laurie Ott called 911 and said she was going to go to ‘Bridgeport’s Airport” and start shooting people.

Sikorsky Memorial Airport is owned by the City of Bridgeport, but is technically in Stratford.

Bridgeport police tracked down Ott and arrested her on Kirkside Avenue in Milford. She was charged with threatening and ‘terrorist acts’.