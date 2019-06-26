Milford woman arrested twice in one day

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Milford woman is facing charges after she was arrested twice in the same day.

40-year-old Angela Ferraiolo was arrested twice Sunday.

Police say early that morning, she swiped an apron with $200 in it from a restaurant in the mall.

She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Later that night, she was arrested for domestic violence. She was again freed on promise to appear.

