Molotov cocktail arsonist being extradited to Connecticut

Old Saybrook Police: Richard White, of Torrington, arrested in connection to four fires intentionally set with Molotov cocktails in Connecticut.

(WTNH) — A Torrington man accused of setting four fires across Connecticut with Molotov cocktails is being extradited to Connecticut from Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 Richard White allegedly set fire to the Hunters Ambulance buildings in Old Saybrook and Meriden, then went to Roxbury to set the fire department and a home on fire. He fled to P.A., where state troopers apprehended him.

White is wanted on two arrest warrants:

Old Saybrook is serving a warrant on White for illegally entering the Hunters Ambulance facility in town and setting it on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

Meriden PD has obtained an arrest warrant on White for criminal attempt at arson in the First Degree and Manufacturing of Bombs.

Additional arrest warrants are pending.

White’s vehicle is also coming back to Old Saybrook for processing.

He is expected to arrive at the Old Saybrook Police Department at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hunters Ambulance employees told police White was a Hunters employee, and police said the arsons happened after he was placed on administrative leave.

White will be held on a $150,000 bond and will be brought to court Wednesday.