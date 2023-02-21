MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Tuesday in the robbery of the narcotics safe at the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Monroe this past July, according to authorities.

On July 13, 2022, Monroe police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on the Monroe Turnpike, officials said. Witnesses told police multiple male suspects wearing face coverings entered the store and walked to the pharmacy area.

Once the suspects gained access to the pharmacy area, the three males demanded staff open the safe holding narcotics, while a fourth male stood guard in the store, police said.

Witness statements indicated the suspects emptied the narcotics safe and left the store before taking off in a dark-colored sedan with New York registration plates. The suspects’ car left the parking lot heading north on the Monroe Turnpike and police searched the area but could not locate the sedan.

Through an extensive investigation, Monroe police were able to identify the car used in the robbery and were then able to identify the suspects.

The investigation led to the arrest of Ishmael Henry, 25, whose last known address was in Brooklyn, New York. Henry was also issued an arrest warrant on unrelated charges in New York.

The Monroe Police Department charged Henry with the following offenses: robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal liability acts or another and threatening in the second degree.

Henry waived extradition and was taken into custody by the Monroe Police Department. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Henry will be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.