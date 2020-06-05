 

Moped driver could have paralysis after being hit by impaired driver, New Haven police say

Walter Reid (Credit: New Haven police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 69-year-old West Haven man was seriously injured while riding a moped in New Haven.

According to police, the collision happened around 3 p.m. on June 3 on Columbus Avenue near White Street.

Officers said 53-year-old Walter Reid made a left turn onto White Street in his Chevy sedan when he collided with the moped.

The unidentified moped driver was taken to the hospital with head trauma. Police said he is also unable to move his legs. There is suspected paralysis, but the full extent is unknown.

Reid remained on scene and was issued a field sobriety test. Officers said he failed and was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

He was later released on a written promise to appear.

The crash remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending against Reid.

Those who witnessed the crash are asked to call (203) 946-6316.

