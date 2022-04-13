NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man faces multiple weapons charges after state police seized more than 100 weapons, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, and three homemade explosive devices from his home.

State police arrested Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, 39, through an arrest warrant Tuesday following a 10-month-long investigation.

Gerent-Mastrianni was charged with firearms trafficking, nine counts of sale of an assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon, nine counts of illegal transfer of a long gun, 19 counts of sale of large-capacity magazines, possession of a machine gun, nine counts of weapon in a motor vehicle, and nine counts of illegal transfer of a manufactured firearm without a serial number, or a ghost gun.

Steven Gerent-Mastrianni (Credit: Connecticut State Police)

Gerent-Mastrianni was a pistol permit holder at the time of his arrest and was found carrying a ghost gun pistol on his person at that time.

Following his arrest, state police executed search warrants on Gerent-Mastrianni’s home and several of his vehicles. Investigators seized more than 150 items of evidence, including roughly 125 firearms, as well as firearm components capable of making firearms fully automatic.

State police said the firearms included multiple fully-automatic firearms, semi-automatic firearms, shotguns, pistols, pistols with threaded barrels, hundreds of high-capacity magazines, and 30,000-40,000 rounds of ammunition. Also seized was a high-tech 3D printer along with pistol lower receivers that appear to be made with the printer. State police said the majority of these weapons are considered “ghost guns.”

Three homemade explosive devices and a high-tech 3D printer along with pistol lower receivers that appear to be made with the printer were also found inside the home. Investigators also seized phones, computers, and flash drives.

Gerent-Mastrianni was processed and held on a court-ordered $500,000 bond. He faces a judge Wednesday.

