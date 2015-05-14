1  of  3
Breaking News
Trinity Health of New England: 789 test positive for coronavirus US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending record-long hiring streak Bridgeport police investigating fatal shooting

More victims of potential serial killer?

Crime

by: davidiversennews8

Posted: / Updated:
Jennifer Muskus._115903

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Could there be more victims of the man who may have killed seven that have been found behind a New Britain shopping center? As authorities piece together their case against William Devin Howell, they’re looking at murders from across the region. There have been a number of unsolved crimes along Route 8.

Along a stretch of quiet road just south of Torrington is a wooded area that has long been the dumping ground for murder victims. Since the 1980’s, four murders have gone unsolved after the bodies were dumped along Route 8 in the same area. Finding the person responsible has been a challenge for authorities.

“When you’re looking at serial killer crimes, the spectrum of who could have done this is so huge,” said attorney and blogger Ann Howard.

Howard has long been interested in the unsolved crimes of the region. She writes her own blog about unsolved murders in Connecticut, specifically along Route 8. She says one case, the disappearance and murder of Jessica Muskus, sounds incredibly similar to what was found in New Britain.

“She unfortunately was disposed of in a very vacant, hard to locate area,” said Howard. “It took two years for the police to even find the remains.”

Muskus and the victims found in New Britain have a lot in common.

“Her remains were skeletal. She was also a resident of Waterbury, like one of the New Britain victims. She was a drug user,” Howard said.

Many of the victims found in New Britain went missing generally around the same time Muskus went missing, but her body was found miles away. Where was Howell in July 2004?

New Britain police haven’t responded after we asked if they’re looking at the Muskus’s murder as a possible link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Smith College sophomore gifted $3K from Taylor Swift after losing 2 jobs during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith College sophomore gifted $3K from Taylor Swift after losing 2 jobs during coronavirus pandemic"

Investigation underway after deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester"

Doctor develops breakthrough method to help coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor develops breakthrough method to help coronavirus patients"

How #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers is helping during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers is helping during coronavirus pandemic"

Hartford HealthCare experts talk triage tents and trailers, medical treatments for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare experts talk triage tents and trailers, medical treatments for coronavirus"

Hartford HealthCare experts talk medical treatments for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare experts talk medical treatments for coronavirus"
More Hartford

Litchfield

Thomaston teachers roll through town for students before distant learning takes hold

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomaston teachers roll through town for students before distant learning takes hold"

Litchfield Distillery making hand sanitizer out of their own alcohol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Litchfield Distillery making hand sanitizer out of their own alcohol"

Region 14 schools temporarily close after student reportedly exposed to coronavirus from diagnosed family member

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 14 schools temporarily close after student reportedly exposed to coronavirus from diagnosed family member"

Reg. 14 schools close for days to deep-clean after student reportedly came in contact with family member diagnosed with coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reg. 14 schools close for days to deep-clean after student reportedly came in contact with family member diagnosed with coronavirus"

New Milford PD investigating double stabbing that left one man, one woman dead

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Milford PD investigating double stabbing that left one man, one woman dead"

Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss