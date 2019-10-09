1  of  2
Mother, babysitter sentenced for injuries to infant, toddler

by: Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mother and the babysitter she hired have been sentenced in connection with injuries to the mother’s two children.

The mother, Rachael Tobias, of Hamden, was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

The babysitter, 29-year-old Christina Ares-Roman, of New Haven, got 2 ½ years.

Both pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a child.

Doctors say injuries to the 10-month-old girl and 2-year-old -girl were likely from abuse and not accidental. A severe burn on the younger child’s leg prompted the December 2017 investigation.

Tobias’ attorney told the New Haven Register her 24-year-old client is a single parent who put her trust into a caregiver who injured her children.

Ares-Roman said the injuries were accidental and her lawyer referred to the doctors’ opinions as “junk science.”

