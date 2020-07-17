Multi-City Auto Theft and Urban Violence Task Force unveil new stats on arrests, car theft recoveries

(WTNH) — New statistics from the Multi-City Auto Theft and Urban Violence Task Force reveals more than 100 stolen cars have been recovered in a major crackdown across Connecticut.

A task force has recovered more than 150 stolen cars over a five-month period. 22 juveniles were arrested and 59 felony arrests were made. Eight stolen firearms, a badge from a local police department, and drugs were also recovered.

Two shootings in Hartford were also solved.

The Multi-City Auto Theft and Urban Violence Task Force was created earlier this year and includes police from Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and at the state level.