BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two shootings occurred in Bridgeport over the weekend with one turning fatal, according to police.

Bridgeport police were alerted to shots being fired in the 1200 block of Park Ave. at 11:10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on the scene, authorities found an unresponsive man on the ground outside of a the gated parking lot of 22 Vine St. Medics pronounced the man dead when they arrived.

Later in the night, at 2:15 a.m., police were alerted to more gunfire; this time near the 1800 block of Barnum Ave. Authorities located a man with critical gunshot wounds to his legs inside the Medusa Sports Bar. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Both incidents are under investigation. If anyone has information regarding the Vine St. shooting they are encouraged to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243.

If anyone has information about the Barnum Ave. shooting reach out to Detective Jose Bahr at (203) 581-5225.