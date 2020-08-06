Murder arrest made in June stabbing death of woman in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A murder arrest was made Thursday in a stabbing that left a woman dead in Middletown back in June.

Police say that William Bigaud Jr. fled the state after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Green Street on June 8, 2020.

According to police, the woman had died from multiple stab wounds that stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The suspect, Bigaud, was located in Georgia on June 10 and taken into custody there. Once he waived extradition, he was then transported back to Connecticut where he was taken into custody at the Federal Court House in New Haven.

Bigaud was charged with murder, home invasion and risk of injury to a child. He was held on $1,500,000 bond.