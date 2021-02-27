Murder warrant secured for Qinxuan Pan in connection to killing of Yale grad student, officials say

Qinxuan Pan, 29, wanted for questioning in connection to fatal shooting of Yale student Kevin Jiang, 26, in New Haven 020621 – Courtesy New Haven Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have secured a murder warrant for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, in connection to the killing of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang earlier this month, police confirm.

The bond is set at $5 million.

New Haven police previously only named Pan the ‘person of interest.’ Officials report that Pan is still believed to be on the loose at this time.

The U.S. Marshals had been offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to the location and arrest of Pan.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, Jiang was found fatally shot on Lawrence Street. He was a second-year master’s student at the Yale School of the Environment and was set to graduate in 2021. Jiang was also a U.S. Army Veteran and was currently serving in the CT Air National Guard.

There are two other arrest warrants out for Pan’s arrest. One is in Massachusetts for possession of a stolen vehicle he reportedly stole from that state. Another warrant is out for his arrest in New Haven for extradition for possession of the stolen vehicle he possessed in North Haven, Chief Otoniel Reyes explained.

Pan is believed to have visited car dealerships in Massachusetts or Connecticut prior to the homicide. Police investigating say Pan was driving a stolen vehicle the night of the homicide and it was found on train tracks in North Haven. His last known address is in Malden, Mass.

Pan is a known graduate student at Mass. Institute of Technology and has affiliations with that university, police said. Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, is also a graduate of MIT. Police said they are exploring every angle of this investigation but have not announced whether that connection is relevant to the investigation.

Pan should be considered armed and dangerous. Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332)

New Haven police say they will provide additional information Monday.