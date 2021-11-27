Naugatuck Animal Control investigates social media post on animal abandonment

Crime

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Animal Control (NAC) is investigating a social media post regarding three abandoned animals.

NAC received a complaint about a Facebook post stating three kittens were thrown in a dumpster across from the police station. The post was published on Friday.

Animal Control did not receive any formal complaint or phone call regarding the situation on that day.

Although no formal complaint was filed, officials are attempting to verify the Facebook story, as well as the animals involved and the car that dumped them, by speaking with local residents near the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact NAC at NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com. Police would also like to take this opportunity to encourage people who make posts regarding a crime or cruelty to contact 911 as soon as the event happens, or shortly after.

