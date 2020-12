MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend in Manchester Monday night.

Stephen Soboleski, 30, is facing a list of charges.

Police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend Monday night in Manchester but took off before police got there.

They spotted him driving near the Vernon town line. Police chased him into Vernon.

Soboleski eventually got out and ran into the woods. Police found him hiding in a shed.