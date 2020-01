NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man is accused of pointing a gun at gars Saturday on Rubber Avenue.

Zachary Lance, 24, of Naugatuck was arrested Saturday. Police say he was pointing a gun at cars and screaming near McDonald’s, causing cars to swerve.

Police say, though the gun he was holding looks very much like a pistol, it was actually a BB gun.

Lance is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.