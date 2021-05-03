Naugatuck PD: 2 arrested, 2 infractions issued following altercation from road rage incident

Crime

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Left: Joseph Samaha, 32, of Naugatuck. Right: Patrick Occhino, 38, of Naugatuck. Photos: Naugatuck Police Department

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested, and another two were issued infractions following an altercation sparked by a road rage incident on Olive Street Saturday afternoon.

Police said at around 2:17 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Olive Street, near Cherry Street, for a report of a man waving around a shotgun.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Joseph Samaha, and another man, 31-year-old Steven Hayden, were involved in a verbal altercation that stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police said Hayden happened to be friends with 38-year-old Patrick Occhino, and when he learned that the dispute was happening, Occhino ran from Cherry Street to the scene brandishing a hammer. The dispute escalated when Samaha grabbed a shotgun and started brandishing it.

Police said when officers arrived, they put an end to the dispute and sized the shotgun.

Samaha was arrested and was charged with tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, threatening and disorderly conduct. Bond is set to $5,000.

Occhino faces charges for disorderly conduct and threatening, and bond was set to $1,500.

Police issued Hayden, along with 21-year-old Sean Sears, infractions for creating a public disturbance.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Wolcott PD search for carjacking suspects following kidnapping of 5-year-old; child found safe

News /

Web extra: Surveillance video of Wolcott carjacking, kidnapping

News /

21-year-old New Haven man in stable condition after being shot in pelvic area near Eastern Street

News /

50 students from 5 shoreline cities, towns making Long Wharf Park a little cleaner

News /

Hamden man in critical condition following shooting on Shelton Ave. in New Haven

News /

New Haven bringing COVID vaccine to doors of homebound in effort to close vaccine equity, accessibility gap

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss