Naugatuck PD: 2 arrested, 2 infractions issued following altercation from road rage incident

Left: Joseph Samaha, 32, of Naugatuck. Right: Patrick Occhino, 38, of Naugatuck. Photos: Naugatuck Police Department

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested, and another two were issued infractions following an altercation sparked by a road rage incident on Olive Street Saturday afternoon.

Police said at around 2:17 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Olive Street, near Cherry Street, for a report of a man waving around a shotgun.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Joseph Samaha, and another man, 31-year-old Steven Hayden, were involved in a verbal altercation that stemmed from a road rage incident.

Police said Hayden happened to be friends with 38-year-old Patrick Occhino, and when he learned that the dispute was happening, Occhino ran from Cherry Street to the scene brandishing a hammer. The dispute escalated when Samaha grabbed a shotgun and started brandishing it.

Police said when officers arrived, they put an end to the dispute and sized the shotgun.

Samaha was arrested and was charged with tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, threatening and disorderly conduct. Bond is set to $5,000.

Occhino faces charges for disorderly conduct and threatening, and bond was set to $1,500.

Police issued Hayden, along with 21-year-old Sean Sears, infractions for creating a public disturbance.

There were no reported injuries.