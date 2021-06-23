Naugatuck PD: Arrests made in home invasion investigation

NAUGUTUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Arrests have been made on charges related to a home invasion investigation that began in 2020.

The accused, Leequaje Jackson was extradited from Georgia to be served an arrest warrant by Naugatuck police. Jackson has been processed and is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

On May 25, 2020, Naugatuck police responded to a report of three armed masked men entering a home, where three female occupants were held at gunpoint. $14,000 in cash and personal property was stolen, police say.

With the assistance of Bridgeport police, the suspects were tracked by cellphone trace to a location in Bridgeport. After surveillance, police observed one of the suspects exiting a vehicle with a piece of the stolen property. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however the suspects fled the area.

Police were able to stop two of the four vehicle’s occupants, recovering several stolen items, as well as a firearm believed to have been used in the home invasion.

Those two suspects have been arraigned in court.

A second arrest warrant was made for a fourth suspect, a co-conspirator in police’s investigation, Khalil Abdul-Hakeem. However, he was killed in an unrelated shooting in West Haven in 2020.