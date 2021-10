NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police are attempting to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car that were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Walmart in October.

Police said on October 10, the suspect, described as a younger Hispanic male driving a white BMW sedan with tinted windows, met a victim at Walmart with intent to sell an item off Facebook Marketplace.

Anyone who can identify the car involved in the armed robbery is being asked to contact Norwich police at 203-729-5222.