Naugatuck PD: Two suspects linked to home invasion, robbery apprehended

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department has arrested two of the four suspects linked to a home invasion that took place on Monday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 39 Horton Hill Road on Monday at noon for a possible home invasion and robbery incident. Police say it was reported that three armed masked men entered an apartment and held three women at gunpoint and took over $14,000 in cash, dozens of high-end sneakers, three video game consoles and a laptop.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the suspects fled by vehicle but were tracked in their location back to Bridgeport. Detectives spotted one of the suspects exiting a vehicle with the items taken from the apartment. When police approached the car, the occupants tried to flee on foot. Police apprehended two of the four suspects. and recovered evidence including a firearm believed to have been used in the home invasion.

Police identified the two suspects as Jacarri Pettway, 20 of Bridgeport, and Nasir Omar Blow, 22 of Bridgeport. Both have been charged with multiple offenses including robbery, larceny, and more, and are being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police. Police are on the search for the one suspect on the loose.