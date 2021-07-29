Naugatuck police expected to give update after body of an adult male found in the Naugatuck River on Tuesday

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police are expected to give an update after a body was found in the Naugatuck River on Tuesday evening.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

On Tuesday around 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Platts Mill Road and Radnor Avenue for the report of a possible body in the Naugatuck River.

Emergency responders were able to locate the body and confirm the person was dead. On Wednesday, officials confirmed the body was of an adult male, but did not release their identity.

As of Wednesday, police said they were still treating the investigation as criminal until they have evidence that proves it otherwise.