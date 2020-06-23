Breaking News
UConn to furlough managers, cancel raises amid pandemic

Naugatuck police search for man wanted for attempting to lure child into vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly attempted to lure an 11-year-old child into his vehicle in Naugatuck on Monday night.

Police say that at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Cold Spring Circle for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

An investigation then revealed that an unknown person had attempted to lure an 11-year-old child into his vehicle.

The vehicle was described as being similar to a gray, older model Chrysler 300 with possible rust on it and sun damaged, foggy headlights. The license plate also may start with the numbers “57.”

There was no description given on the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or driver to contact them. They are also urging anyone in the area with cameras or footage that may have captured the incident to call them at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury police chief to host radio town hall on race, role of police today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury police chief to host radio town hall on race, role of police today"

Guilford education officials discuss changing controversial local high school mascot

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford education officials discuss changing controversial local high school mascot"

New Haven Board of Ed. commits to change name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy, replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Ed. commits to change name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy, replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day"

Dump truck rolls over on I-95 in Milford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dump truck rolls over on I-95 in Milford"

Rise in temps leads to increase in summer business along shoreline

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in temps leads to increase in summer business along shoreline"

City of New Haven orders closure of 50's Lounge for violating COVID-19 ordinances; over 1,000 people witnessed on-premises Saturday night

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "City of New Haven orders closure of 50's Lounge for violating COVID-19 ordinances; over 1,000 people witnessed on-premises Saturday night"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss