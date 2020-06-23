Naugatuck police search for man wanted for attempting to lure child into vehicle

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly attempted to lure an 11-year-old child into his vehicle in Naugatuck on Monday night.

Police say that at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Cold Spring Circle for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

An investigation then revealed that an unknown person had attempted to lure an 11-year-old child into his vehicle.

The vehicle was described as being similar to a gray, older model Chrysler 300 with possible rust on it and sun damaged, foggy headlights. The license plate also may start with the numbers “57.”

There was no description given on the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or driver to contact them. They are also urging anyone in the area with cameras or footage that may have captured the incident to call them at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.