NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police are searching for a man who is accused of killing a child.

Naugatuck police said they are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini who is accused of killing a 1-year-old child.

Police said the investigation is taking place on Millville Avenue.

Francisquini is described as a 6-foot, 230-pound Black male. He is believed to be driving a 2006 gray Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Naugatuck police or call 911. Residents are asked not to approach the suspect.