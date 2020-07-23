Naugatuck Police seeking suspect in burglary at Little League field, League to hold food drive for those in need

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Naugatuck Police announced they are looking for two males who were caught on camera burglarizing the concession stand at Peter J. Foley baseball field twice in three days. Thursday, the League says it is ready to turn a negative into a positive.

The report indicated that around 11:30 p.m. on July 13, Gatorade, ice cream, and chips were taken, as well as – on another date – about $40-50 cash from the register.

On Thursday, Naugatuck PD posted on their Facebook page that a suspect has been identified. The suspect is believed to be a juvenile, but no arrests have been made.

“We’re just gonna teach the kids that, just like in a game, if you get down a couple of runs, you come back up to the plate and you swing for the fences and try and change things, that’s all,” said Naugatuck Little League President Rob Didato told News 8 Thursday.

According to Didato, the League is planning on turning a negative into a positive.

“We’re gonna have a food donation night for the local Food Bank. We’re gonna have all our fans and families bring food to donate to the Food Bank because we don’t know why someone broke into our clubhouse, but we do know that there’s people in need out there. So, if we can help that cause a little bit, maybe it’ll stop folks from doing what happened to us.”

A year ago, one of the players and his family lost their home to a fire. The League rallied to provide food and clothing to help out the family.

Foley Stadium is the oldest Little League facility in New England.

The culture has long been established and what happened earlier this week? Didato calls it another life lesson for the kids.

“I don’t want them to remember the night someone broke into the clubhouse, I want them to remember how we responded,” he said.