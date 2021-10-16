Naugatuck woman assaulted after robbery outside of Rite-Aid

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police are investigating a robbery after a woman received injuries at a Rite Aid Friday, Oct. 15.

Police say a 55-year-old woman was shoved to the ground outside the store around 7 P.M. The victim’s purse and car keys were taken by force from the suspect.

The victim describes the suspect as a medium-built male at 5’6″. The individual then

This investigation is active. Police say anyone with information should contact the Naugatuck Police Detective Division at 203-729-5222 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.