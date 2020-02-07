Nearly 200 severely neglected, emaciated animals seized from Suffield farm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 200 animals were seized from a Suffield farm in January, and now Attorney General William Tong has filed a motion for their permanent custody.

After a CT Department of Agriculture Animal Control Unit investigation, 18 cattle, 137 chickens, 33 ducks, and six great pyrenees dogs were taken from the property leased by Rachel Kornstein, of Manchester.

Tong said the animals were severely neglected, adding that they looked emaciated, were severely dehydrated, and suffered from untreated wounds and infections.

Officials also found several dead and decaying chickens on site.

Upon investigation, a veterinarian was called in to help with the birth of a calf. The cow was so malnourished that she could not produce milk or move and died shortly after giving birth.

Tong has filed a motion to gain custody of the animals. It also requests that Kornstein provide daily compensation to the Department of Agriculture for the temporary care of the animals.

“No animal should ever suffer like this,” said Tong. “The cows, chickens, ducks and dogs seized from this farm were severely malnourished, dehydrated, and suffering from multiple untreated infections. We are seeking permanent state custody of these animals to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they need and deserve.”

“The Department of Agriculture has a responsibility to interfere to prevent any act of cruelty upon an animal and to ensure the proper care and custody of animals in our state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt. “When owners can’t, or won’t, provide that proper care, we step in. We are currently caring for and evaluating the cows, chickens, and ducks as they recover. This was a great demonstration of coordination and cooperation between local and state agencies to execute the seizure in the best interest of the animals.”

Most of the animals are currently at the Department of Agriculture Large Animal Rehabilitation Facility in Niantic. It is unknown if charges will be filed.

