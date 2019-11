Jonathan Gonzalez, 29, of New Britain (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) — A New Britain man is accused of carjacking Saturday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez stopped traffic on Route 691 West around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

He then got into a Jeep driven by a 65-year-old woman. The Jeep was eventually found at Costco on East Main Street in Waterbury.

The woman was not injured. Gonzalez is facing a list of charges.