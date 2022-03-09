MILFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A New Britain man is accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Milford back in December.

Police said the victim interrupted Saul Melendez, 32, and his accomplices at the Red Roof Inn on Rowe Avenue on Dec. 28. One of the suspects showed a gun, police said.

Melendez turned himself in Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court in April.