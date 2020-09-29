New Britain man caught sleeping in van he stole from UConn Storrs campus, police say

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man woke up facing larceny charges after South Windsor police found him sleeping in a van he stole from the University of Connecticut.

Police said that around 10 a.m. Monday, 39-year-old Josue Pinto was found sleeping in a blue Dodge Caravan with “UConn” printed on the side, which was parked on Hemlock Avenue in South Windsor.

Pinto admitted to police he went into an office on the UConn Storrs campus, took the keys, and then the van.

Police said officers confirmed the van was stolen, and UConn police were investigating the incident.

Pinto was arrested and charged with larceny in the second degree. He was held on a $5,000 bond.