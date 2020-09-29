New Britain man caught sleeping in van he stole from UConn Storrs campus, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Josue Pinto, 39, of New Britain. (Photo: South Windsor police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man woke up facing larceny charges after South Windsor police found him sleeping in a van he stole from the University of Connecticut.

Police said that around 10 a.m. Monday, 39-year-old Josue Pinto was found sleeping in a blue Dodge Caravan with “UConn” printed on the side, which was parked on Hemlock Avenue in South Windsor.

Pinto admitted to police he went into an office on the UConn Storrs campus, took the keys, and then the van.

Police said officers confirmed the van was stolen, and UConn police were investigating the incident.

Pinto was arrested and charged with larceny in the second degree. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

39 students in Glastonbury quarantined, two students in the district test positive for COVID-19

News /

Legislature heads back to special session today in Hartford weeks before November election

News /

Member of Hall High School football team in West Hartford tests positive for COVID-19

News /

State's motion to dismiss lawsuit against schools facemask mandate goes before judge

News /

Farber family marks Jennifer Dulos' birthday, encourage participation in "Purple for a Purpose" domestic violence walk

News /

Juvenile suspect arrested in the shooting of a man over drug deal in Avon

News /
More Hartford

Tolland

No charges filed in vandalism of Black Lives Matter message on UConn's Spirit Rock

News /

5 arrested in Vernon in connection to shooting, drug trafficking; one shooter still at large

News /

Local songwriter has a message - 'Mask it Up'

News /

UConn now quarantining residents of Eddy Hall as COVID-19 precaution

News /

Lack of rain, heatwave in CT leads to northern counties facing drought

News /

Changes to UConn campus to keep students, staff safe amid pandemic

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss