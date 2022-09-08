NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was sentenced to serve 18.5 years in prison for possessing child pornography in the first degree, according to the DOJ.

Michael Inzitari of New Britain was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted by a jury in April.

Evidence presented in the trial showed Inzitari possessed 1,395 images and 285 videos of suspected child pornography one of several cellphones recovered by the New Britain Police Department, in the summer of 2020.

At the time, he was already on probation from a previous 2012 conviction for possessing child pornography.

The State Attorney and Assistant State Attorney extended their gratitude toward the New Britain Police Department and Department of Public Safety Division of Scientific Services for their collective efforts in the case.

“Child pornography, in any format, creates a memorialization of child abuse. Individuals like Mr. Inzitari sustain the illegal marketplace for the sexual exploitation of children which, in turn, further demands more children be subjected to its abuses,” shared Assistant State’s Attorney Borelli.