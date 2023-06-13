NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to criminal offenses in connection to a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring on Tuesday, according to United States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Law enforcement agencies have been investigating the thefts of catalytic converters from motor vehicles in Connecticut. Catalytic converters contain precious metals that can easily be removed from vehicles and are difficult to trace, which makes them a target for criminals, authorities said.

The average scrap price for catalytic converters varies between $300 to $1500 depending on the vehicle type and precious metals, according to officials.

An investigation revealed Downpipe Depot & Recycling LLC in East Hartford purchased stolen catalytic converters from a network of thieves including Roberto Alicea, 31, of New Britain, according to court records.

Authorities said Downpipe Depot then transported and sold the catalytic converters to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey.

Business records seized during the investigation said Downpipe Depot paid Alicea approximately $540,000 for the catalytic converters between December 2021 and May 2022, according to authorities.

Alicea pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property.

Alicea is scheduled to appear in court for his sentencing on Sep. 6. He has been detained since his arrest on Aug. 23, 2022.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI), and the East Hartford Police Department.