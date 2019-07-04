New Britain PD: Woman upset about breakup, stabs her ex

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Hartford woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend because she was upset about their break-up.
22-year-old Latisha Lewis was arrested last Thursday.
Police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend on Kelsey Street in New Britain. The two had recently broken up.
The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Lewis was arrested in Newington.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.