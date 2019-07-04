Live Now
New Britain PD: Woman upset about breakup, stabs her ex

Crime

by: WTNH.com staff

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Hartford woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend because she was upset about their break-up.

22-year-old Latisha Lewis was arrested last Thursday.

Police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend on Kelsey Street in New Britain. The two had recently broken up.

The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Lewis was arrested in Newington.

