New Britain Police investigating attempted carjacking at Sunoco Gas station

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that took place on Saturday night.

Police said officers responded to the Sunoco Gas station on Stanley Street around 9 p.m. Officials said the female victim was approached by a Hispanic man who demanded she exit her car.

The victim fought off the suspect and the suspect ran from the scene northbound on Stanley Street. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 35 to 40 years old, medium build, black hair, and a thin black beard/mustache.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black, teal blue, and purple sweatshirt with “Charlotte” written across the front with red and black shorts.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-826-3199.