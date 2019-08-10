New Britain police searching for robbery suspect

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Britain police are on the lookout for a man who attempted to rob a woman on Friday.

The woman told police she was walking on Main Street at around 1:05 p.m. when a man came up to her with a handgun and demanded money from her. She then ran to her car to escape. No one was injured.

The victim described the suspect to police as a Hispanic male in his 50’s or 60’s wearing a black fitted hat, blue jeans and a white and black shirt.

Anyone that has a tip is asked to call New Britain Police at (860)-826-3000.