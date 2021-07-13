New Canaan man charged with wife’s murder after reporting an accidental shooting in May

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Canaan man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting of his wife back in May.

On May 6, New Canaan Police received a 911 call from 77-year-old Albert Kokoth, who reported an accidental shooting inside a home at 19 Down River Road. The victim, identified as his wife Margaret Kokoth, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to police, her autopsy confirmed at least two distinct wounds, with one to the torso and one to the victim’s head. Her death was ruled a homicide. The recovery of two separate shotgun slugs and intact slugs from the wall and fragments from the ceiling of the scene confirms three separate slugs have been recovered.

Based on all of this evidence and additional findings from the investigation, police determined Kokoth’s initial claims of an accidental shooting were unsupported.

At the scene of the May incident, Kokoth was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd degree, Assault 2nd degree with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Kokoth was transported to Stamford Superior Court from Bridgeport Correctional Facility and processed on the murder charge. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond in custody of the court and transported to Bridgeport Correctional Facility awaiting his next court date.